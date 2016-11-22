Huawei's Yu to Deliver CES Keynote

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group — the smartphone and telecoms division of the Chinese company — has been tapped by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to deliver a keynote address at January’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Yu is set to speak 2 p.m. PT Jan. 5 at The Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom and is expected to emphasize the importance of mobile technologies, including the integration of virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

“Mr. Yu has emerged as a leading visionary in the technology industry,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, in a statement. “He has worked with Huawei since its inception, and has helped shape the fast-growing brand that Huawei is today. Under Mr. Yu's leadership, Huawei stands among the pioneers of mobile technology and remains a champion of connected work with endless possibilities.”

Launched in 2003, Huawei’s Consumer Business Group ranks among the top smartphone brands worldwide, with the company claiming service to more than a third of the world's population.