HTC Might Sell Its VR Business: Report

HTC Corp. is exploring strategic options that could lead to the sale of its Vive virtual reality business and perhaps the full company, which is also a leading smartphone maker,Bloomberg reported last week.



Taiwan-based HTC has held talks with Google and is working with an adviser as it thinks about bringing in a strategic investor, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the situation.



Google owns the Android operating system for mobile devices and sells its own smartphones, including the new Pixel.



Google is also entrenched in the VR sector with its original Cardboard viewers and its newer platform, Daydream, a mobile-connected headset thatwent on sale last November.



