HSN Secures 'Shop By Remote' Patent

Two

days after rival QVC announced plans to offer an interactive TV shopping

application, HSN announced that earlier this month it was awarded a patent

covering aspects of its own Shop by Remote service.

HSN

was awarded U.S. Patent No. 7,752,083, "System for Improved Interactive

Television Processing," on July 6, 2010. The patent covers many of the

proprietary aspects of the HSN Shop by Remote platform, according to the

shopping channel, and provides for a "transactional environment" between a

server and one or more display devices.

"We

intend to explore all appropriate business strategies to generate value from

the issued patents, which may include direct monetization via non-exclusive

licensing arrangements," John McDevitt, vice president of advanced services for

HSN, said in a statement.

