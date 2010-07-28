HSN Secures 'Shop By Remote' Patent
Two
days after rival QVC announced plans to offer an interactive TV shopping
application, HSN announced that earlier this month it was awarded a patent
covering aspects of its own Shop by Remote service.
HSN
was awarded U.S. Patent No. 7,752,083, "System for Improved Interactive
Television Processing," on July 6, 2010. The patent covers many of the
proprietary aspects of the HSN Shop by Remote platform, according to the
shopping channel, and provides for a "transactional environment" between a
server and one or more display devices.
"We
intend to explore all appropriate business strategies to generate value from
the issued patents, which may include direct monetization via non-exclusive
licensing arrangements," John McDevitt, vice president of advanced services for
HSN, said in a statement.
