H&R BlockOut Of ‘Skins'

H&R Block is the latest advertiser to decide not to

place any more spots in MTV's Skins.

A source familiar with the company's ad strategy

confirmed that the company had placed some ads in the second airing of the

premiere episode of the show, but was no longer doing so, saying the issue was

the show's content.

"H&R Block is not an advertiser of the show," a spokesman for the company confirmed, saying it had never planned to be. "One ad ran by mistake as part of a rotation. Once we learned this, we immediately took steps to ensure it didn't happen again. This program is not brand right and H&R Block did not select it to be part of our rotation."

The tax preparer joined Wrigley, General Motors and TacoBell in deciding recently not to put any more ads into the series.

MTV's Skins is a remake of a British series about a group of

teens and includes themes of sex and drug use. The show debuted Jan. 17 at 10

p.m. with the biggest audience of people 12-34 in the history of an MTV series

launch. Viacom calls it "a key priority" in its ramp-up of scripted

programming.

PTC began calling MTV out about the show even before it

aired, calling it "the most dangerous television show for children that we

have ever seen."

"[W]e extend our thanks to H&R Block for moving

swiftly to ensure that no future advertisements air on a show that includes

teen alcohol or teen drug references more than once per minute of airtime,"

said PTC President Tim Winter in a statement.

"We review all of our shows and work with all of our

producers on an ongoing basis to ensure our shows comply with laws and

community standards," MTV told the Associated Press. "We are confident

that the episodes of Skins will not only comply with all applicable legal

requirements, but also with our responsibilities to our viewers."