H&R BlockOut Of ‘Skins'
H&R Block is the latest advertiser to decide not to
place any more spots in MTV's Skins.
A source familiar with the company's ad strategy
confirmed that the company had placed some ads in the second airing of the
premiere episode of the show, but was no longer doing so, saying the issue was
the show's content.
"H&R Block is not an advertiser of the show," a spokesman for the company confirmed, saying it had never planned to be. "One ad ran by mistake as part of a rotation. Once we learned this, we immediately took steps to ensure it didn't happen again. This program is not brand right and H&R Block did not select it to be part of our rotation."
The tax preparer joined Wrigley, General Motors and TacoBell in deciding recently not to put any more ads into the series.
MTV's Skins is a remake of a British series about a group of
teens and includes themes of sex and drug use. The show debuted Jan. 17 at 10
p.m. with the biggest audience of people 12-34 in the history of an MTV series
launch. Viacom calls it "a key priority" in its ramp-up of scripted
programming.
PTC began calling MTV out about the show even before it
aired, calling it "the most dangerous television show for children that we
have ever seen."
"[W]e extend our thanks to H&R Block for moving
swiftly to ensure that no future advertisements air on a show that includes
teen alcohol or teen drug references more than once per minute of airtime,"
said PTC President Tim Winter in a statement.
"We review all of our shows and work with all of our
producers on an ongoing basis to ensure our shows comply with laws and
community standards," MTV told the Associated Press. "We are confident
that the episodes of Skins will not only comply with all applicable legal
requirements, but also with our responsibilities to our viewers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.