How to Watch the Third Presidential Debate

Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will face off for a third and final time Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Political junkies will have lots of ways to watch the matchup. All of the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) as well as PBS, C-SPAN and cable news nets (Fox News Channel, CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox Business) will air the event, which starts at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 19. Spanish-language coverage can be found on Telemundo and Univision stations.

Many networks will also stream the debate online. YouTube announced Tuesday that NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, PBS, C-SPAN, Univision and Telemundo will all stream on the Google-owned site. The Washington Post will also stream.

Moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, the 90-minute debate will consist of six 15-minute time segments.

If you missed the second debate, you can watch it via PBS Newshour's YouTube channel below:

