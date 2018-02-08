How to Watch the PyeongChang Winter Olympics





The PyeongChang Winter Olympics are finally here!



NBC begins its primetime coverage of the Winter Games on Feb. 8 with figure skating and freestyle skiing and then Feb. 9 with the Opening Ceremony. Coverage starts for both at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.



Over the course of the games, the network will air 176 hours of programming. Sister cable network NBCSN will broadcast 369 hours with CNBC airing 46 hours and USA Network 40.5 hours.



Not near a TV? No problem.



Complete Coverage: 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics



NBC Olympics has you covered, offering 1,800 hours of live streaming coverage as well as enhanced options for alpine skiing and figure skating. Fans can tune into NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, the NBC Sports Scores app, Snapchat and Uber for the latest on their favorite sports.



Viewers who don’t want to wait for primetime to watch Friday’s Opening Ceremony can tune into NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app starting at 6 a.m. ET.



NBC is allowing first-time visitors to stream 30 minutes of coverage before having to authenticate. Afterward, visitors get 5 minutes before having to authenticate.



Related: NBC to Air Tonight-Lite in 2nd Week of Olympics



Still need more ways to watch?



PyeongChang is the first Winter Games available for streaming via connected TVs. Users of Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, Comcast X1 and select Samsung authenticated pay TV customers will all be able to stream.