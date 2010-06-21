How the Census Will Change Your Business: A Q&A With Telemundo's Don Browne

The 2010 Census is expected to reveal that the Hispanic

population in the U.S. is now nearly 50 million, which represents

a startling increase of 14 million—or about 40%—in

the last decade. That number will put an official stamp on

what executives at Spanish-language networks, including top-rated

Univision and NBC Universal’s Telemundo, have known for a long

time: that the Hispanic market is a vital economic constituency.









Don Browne, president of Telemundo Communications Group—

which includes the flagship network, 16 O&Os, Telemundo Studios,

news and sports, as well as digital and international assets—talks

to B&C Programming Editor Marisa Guthrie about the impact of

the Census results on Telemundo’s business, NBCU’s new-to-Washington-

regulators diversity track record, and what the company

expects from Nielsen’s post-Census sample adjustment. An edited

transcript follows.

The 2010 Census is expected to show that the

Hispanic population has grown by 40% in 10

years, accounting for half of the total U.S. population

growth during the decade. Those are pretty

pronounced numbers, yet marketing budgets

are still overwhelmingly focused on non-Hispanic

consumers. When is marketing psychology going

to catch up with the numbers?



The fact is that a lot of people have been talking about

this for a long time. But a lot of people have not been acting on this almost $1.3 billion of economic power

that is about to explode. But I think that for the first time

in a really manifested way, we’re seeing a consciousness

about this at a level that we’ve never seen before. In the

upfront process and in client development meetings that

we’re having, there is much more awareness, much more

of a commitment, much more of an understanding that

things are changing now. And post-2010 Census, they

will be moving very quickly.

Probably the single fastest way to grow any business

is to understand and embrace this growth. And if you

don’t, it’s at your own peril. So, we’re seeing enlightened,

smart decision-makers beginning to understand and

jump on board. And I think it bodes really well if you’re

in the Hispanic business. But I think it also bodes really

well for the general market also becoming much more

aware of the need to be speaking to this audience.

How have the Census and the presumed

realignment of the Nielsen sample affected your

upfront?



There’s a very clear understanding. Every agency that

we’ve talked to is probably more aware of the opportunity

than they’ve ever been before. And not only are they

aware, but they’re willing to act on it. This also comes

at a time when we’re seeing a real clear indication of an

economic recovery. So, three things are converging: the

best, most focused awareness of this opportunity; the

willingness to act on it; and economics that are favorable

for acting on it. It’s one thing to understand the

opportunity, but it’s quite another to have a budget to

take advantage of it.







Is the market still subscribing to the anachronistic

notion that Hispanic households are not affluent?



Part of the reason it’s not going faster is there is a lingering

misperception of the vitality and power of this

economic group. I think that’s where the sea change is

taking place. I think that the opportunity is becoming

so compelling that it is removing the reluctance or the

misinformation about what a powerful opportunity this is. It’s just good business. If business leaders can demonstrate

growth in their businesses, they’re going to be

successful. And I think what people are realizing is that

the single fastest way to grow any business in the next

two to five years is understanding, embracing and acting

on the Hispanic marketplace.

How important is Nielsen’s realignment of the

household sample? Have you had conversations

with them? And what do you expect the impact

on Spanish-language television ratings will be?



It’s obviously inevitable that there are going to be more

meters placed where the growth areas are. And the greatest

area of growth will undoubtedly be Hispanics. I think

it bodes very well for national growth, but also the local

television stations will be seeing that growth because

there will be more meters to measure more Hispanics.

There have been long-standing complaints that

the Nielsen sample does not properly measure

minorities. Are you satisfied with Nielsen?



We’d like to see more resources being dedicated to making

an effort to measure that growth accurately, and I

think they are well aware that they are going to have to

redirect resources. If there’s a segment of the population

that the Census indicates is growing this dramatically, we

should be seeing that reflected [in the] Nielsen [sample].

We’re encouraging them to allocate the resources they

need to make sure they get into these areas. All we want

is an even playing field. And part of that is making sure

that as the Hispanic population grows, that they redirect

their resources to make sure these numbers are being

reflected. It’s something that they want to do. And we’re

encouraging them to do it quickly because this is going

to be a significant part of everyone’s business.

Comcast/NBC Universal recently announced a

slew of diversity initiatives, including a Latino

advisory council, a $7 million increase in ad

spending on minority-owned media, a Spanish language

movies-on-demand channel and executive

training programs aimed at minorities. I

would think that Telemundo and mun2 would be

a linchpin in so many of those initiatives. How are

your networks involved in that?



I’m glad you brought that up. So, let’s talk about diversity,

which is one of my favorite subjects. When NBC

bought Telemundo, the president, the COO, the CFO,

the head of the TV station group, the head of network

news, the head of network sales were all non-Hispanic.

That’s pretty amazing, huh? How does it look post-NBC?

In every one of those positions, not only are they all

Hispanic, but they’re some of the top executives in the

country who happen to be Hispanic. So, we’re not dealing

with remedial programs. These are some of the best

people in the world.

In addition to that, when [NBC] bought the company

we did not have studios and, of course, the president of

our studios is Hispanic. And mun2 is a significant cable

property overseen by our COO, Jackie Hernández, who

is one of the leading media executives in the world who

happens to be Hispanic.

My point is, if you look at Telemundo post-NBC in

terms of diversity, the quality of the talent and leadership,

it is an entirely different company than it was before

the sale. We hardly produced anything before. But

now with our studios, we are the second-largest content

company in the world. And we are able to fulfill many of

the things that Comcast wants to accomplish in serving

a larger community. So, we’re very excited about the position

we’re in to support everything that Comcast and

NBCU are talking about. It’s really pretty amazing for the

one gringo that everybody puts up with—that would be

me. We’ve got a pretty amazing team.



Diversity is a convenient poster child for Washington,

however well intentioned. Do you think

that Telemundo and mun2 aren’t recognized by

the diversity police in D.C.?



It just drives me crazy. We go to Washington and people

don’t even know our story. I have always believed [diversity]

happens to be good business. We are just surprised

at how few people really understand what we have done.

Mun2 was a little joke six years ago; now it’s a huge

bilingual, bicultural organization run by bilingual, bicultural

Hispanics. We created those studios. There was no

place for Spanish actors, writers, directors, set designers

in the novella world. Everybody would buy [programming]

offshore. But the studio system has produced

hundreds of jobs for the [Spanish-language] creative

community in the U.S. that did not exist before.

Jeff Zucker convinced me to take the job [at Telemundo]

in the first place. He has been my wingman. And

everything we’ve done here, he has supported. He grew up in a Spanish-dominant community in Miami. He actually

speaks Spanish. That’s really important because

that’s where the rubber hits the road: the corporate executive

commitment to this space.



Sometimes I think Washington wields the diversity

issue like a club.



There’s no question. Telling the story that Jeff should

be able to tell is not convenient, it’s off the script. What

he did with a Spanish-language company on his watch

is a great story that no one’s really told very well.

They don’t like mergers in Washington.



Right, but here’s my point: I know everyone likes to

beat up on big corporations, but God only knows what

would have happened to Telemundo if NBC and GE

hadn’t bought it. We were able to transform ourselves

with a tremendous infusion of investments. If you look

at the diversity of our leadership today versus when

we bought the company, it’s really quite an extraordinary

story.



But when NBC first bought Telemundo, news

operations were centralized. More recently,

there’s been a new commitment to localism.

What’s driving that?



The general business of media is changing dramatically.

Everyone is trying to figure it out. And in the

process of trying to figure it out, people have gone through trial and error. It wasn’t unique to Telemundo;

every news organization in the world has been trying

to deal with the economics.

I am a news person first and foremost. I’ve run networks,

and I’ve run local television stations. We had

to make some adjustments to tough economics and

even tougher economics. But I was able to hire Ron

Gordon, who is running our stations group, and now

Ramon Escobar [who’s now executive VP of network news]. I’m a passionate believer in localism. I’m a believer

in news as the first line in serving your community,

informing it, empowering it. Somebody didn’t call

up and say, this is what you must do. This is what we

believe we must do. So, we are beginning to reinvest

in localism and go back to the future because it is the

front line of serving the community, and that begins

in our local markets. We’re reversing the trend, and

frankly it’s already paying off.



How will the Census impact decision-making in

the general market?



As they see the data and the statistics, they’ll realize

they’re going to have to reach out to this audience

as well, and whether it’s acculturated, bicultural or

bilingual, the general market will increasingly have

to deal with creating content that’s relevant to those

markets.

Is there still a pronounced bifurcation between

acculturated second and third generations, and

first-generation Hispanics who have traditionally

been Spanish-dominant?



There’s an attitudinal change that’s manifesting itself

in all our research. It’s cool to

be Hispanic. The urge to acculturate

is not as important

or as fast as it’s been because

in the Hispanic culture, there’s

much more of a positive identity

about being Hispanic.

This isn’t always about language.

In fact, it’s always about

culture. In Hispanic media,

we are speaking to the culture.

Even if you’re acculturated,

the type of humor, the

stories that we tell, the way

we tell them and the co-viewing—

where first and second

and third generations watch

TV together—the content we

produce is very relatable, including

news, because we’re

dealing primarily with the

issues that affect the lives of

Hispanics living in the U.S.

The general market touches

on that ever so slightly because

it’s appealing to [a

general audience]. So, even

if you’re acculturated, there

is a cultural relevance that will resonate with all

Hispanics.

The other thing that people don’t talk about very

much is that the quality of the content at Spanishlanguage

networks is now of general-market quality.

Whether it’s HD or the quality of productions,

we’re all on a much more even playing field. That’s

important. Quality is critical in this very competitive

landscape.

