How Big Will Programmatic TV Get? #NYCTVWk

New York – The future of TV advertising will involve more automated, programmatic models as audiences continue to become more fragmented, but few in the industry believe that programmatic will completely take over how ads are bought and sold.

That was one of the big takeaways here Thursday morning during an Advanced Advertising panel dedicated to the topic of programmatic during NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week event.

“There’s a resigned understanding that there is this inevitable march of progress” toward programmatic television advertising, said session moderator Tim Hanlon, the founder and CEO of The Vertere Group.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.