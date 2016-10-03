House Small Business Committee: FCC Fails to Respond to Concerns

The House Small Business Committee has sent FCC Chairman Tom Wheelera second letter asking for answers to some questions about the impact of his broadband privacy proposal on smaller ISPs.

The bipartisan leadership of the committee said Wheeler had not gotten back to them with answers to their initial letter -- dated Aug. 25 -- and set a new deadline of Oct. 7.

They are concerned that the proposal, which would require that subs opt in to most sharing of their information with third parties and set some deadlines for breach reporting, would have an adverse impact on those small businesses.

They said the FCC had failed to fully (or adequately) comply with Regulatory Flexibility Act requirements to gauge that impact.

They want the FCC to release such an analysis so the public can vet it.

In the second letter, they said they had received no written response to the initial letter, which they had asked for by Sept. 8.

Signing the letter were Committee Chairman Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) and ranking member Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.).

FCC spokespeople were not available for comment at press time late Monday (Oct. 3).