FCC : Forward Auction Begins Four Days After Reverse Ends

The FCC will launch the second stage of the forward auction portion of the broadcast spectrum incentive auction four days after the close of stage two of the reverse auction.

Stage two of the revers has currently completed round 35, and is expected to wrap up mid-week next week, or perhaps sooner. In anticipation of that event, the commission issued some guidance to forward auction participants Monday (Oct. 3) in essence letting them know to be ready to rumble--forward auction bidders are reminded to closely monitor the FCC's public reporting system where it makes important announcements about the auction.

The FCC said it can't provide a specific date, but did provide guidance on what was going to happen after stage two closed. Just the issuance of the notice suggests that could be coming sooner rather than later.

The FCC say that on the next business day following the close of stage two--broadcasters setting the FCC's cost for reclaiming 114 MHz of spectrum---the FCC will announce the initial bidding schedule for stage two of the forward auction (where wireless companies and others will bid on that reclaimed spectrum).

The date may still be up in the air, but the FCC said forward action bidding will begin four business days after the close of reverse stage two.