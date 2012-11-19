House Schedules Hearing on Receiver Flexibility
The House Communications Subcommittee plans to hold a
hearing Nov. 29 on "The
Role of Receivers in a Spectrum Scarce World."
Broadcasters have a number of receiver issues, including
radio chips in cellphones and the degree to which spectrum-sensing receivers
allow for more sharing of TV in the so-called white spaces between TV channels.
It was also an issue with GPS receivers that has prevented
the FCC from freeing up some spectrum adjacent to the GPS band for advanced
communications, specifically LightSquared's proposed wholesale 4G wireless
broadband service.
"Spectrum is essential to jobs, technology, and the
economy," said Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). "The
demand for spectrum, however, is quickly outpacing the usable supply. As part
of the subcommittee's ongoing conversation on making smarter use of spectrum,
we will discuss the role of receivers and examine how we can stay flexible
while preparing for the next generation of innovation and advancement."
There has been no word yet on witnesses.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.