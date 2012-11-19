House Schedules Hearing on Receiver Flexibility

The House Communications Subcommittee plans to hold a

hearing Nov. 29 on "The

Role of Receivers in a Spectrum Scarce World."

Broadcasters have a number of receiver issues, including

radio chips in cellphones and the degree to which spectrum-sensing receivers

allow for more sharing of TV in the so-called white spaces between TV channels.

It was also an issue with GPS receivers that has prevented

the FCC from freeing up some spectrum adjacent to the GPS band for advanced

communications, specifically LightSquared's proposed wholesale 4G wireless

broadband service.

"Spectrum is essential to jobs, technology, and the

economy," said Subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). "The

demand for spectrum, however, is quickly outpacing the usable supply. As part

of the subcommittee's ongoing conversation on making smarter use of spectrum,

we will discuss the role of receivers and examine how we can stay flexible

while preparing for the next generation of innovation and advancement."

There has been no word yet on witnesses.