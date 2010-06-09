House Republican Moves to Block Broadband Reclassification

Related: Genachowski Asks Congress for Help in Reclaiming Broadcast Spectrum

Rep. John Culberson (R-Tex.) said at an FCC oversight hearing June 9

that he would introduce an amendment to the FCC's FY 2011 budget to

block the commission from reclassifying some of broadband under Title

II.

Media Access Project quickly weighed in against such a move.

"Use

of the appropriations process to block FCC efforts to clarify its

authority over broadband transmission would be disastrous for the future

of public access to the open Internet," said MAP associate director

Matt Wood.

Culberson's announcement came at a House Appropriations

hearing on the FCC's budget. FCC Chariman Julius Genachowski pitched

reclassification as a compromise between doing nothing and doing too

much, and said it was necessary to resolve the "problems" created by the

BitTorrent decision.