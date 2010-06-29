House Preps Communications Access Upgrade Bill

The House Communications

Subcommittee has scheduled a markup Wednesday (June 30) on HR 3101, the

Twenty-first Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2009.

The bill is an effort to

update accessibility requirements in the Telecommunications Act to reflect

the rise of broadband and other communications services as central to full

societal participation. The last update was in 1996.

Among the bill's

proposed changes are: 1) requiring equipment for small-screen video devices to convey

closed captioning and emergency information, 2) requiring user interfaces for

viewing video on such devices be accessible, including an accessibility button

on remote controls, and 3) would reinstate FCC video description

requirements for TV programming (they were vacated by a D.C. court in 2002),

apply closed captioning requirements to the Internet, and require that video

programming convey emergency information to the visually impaired.

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association applauded the spirit of the bill, but

argues that the industry should be given the time and flexibility to respond,

by phasing in online captioning obligations, for example.

The Consumer Electronics

Association has taken a harder line on the bill. The CEA president has

told Congress that the bill is overly broad, will chill innovation and ignores

products already on the market that serve the needs of the disability

community.

In a memo on the

hearing, the Democrats say to expect a manager's amendment to be substituted

for the base bill Wednesday with some changes following ongoing talks with

staff and stakeholders.