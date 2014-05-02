House Judiciary Sets Comcast Witnesses

The House Judiciary Committee has set its witness list for the May 8 oversight hearing on the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable deal, headlined by Comcast executive VP David Cohen, who is charged with getting the deal through the D.C. regulatory gauntlet, and TWC Chair Robert Marcus.

It will be a crowded witness table. Others on the list are American Cable Association President Matthew Polka; Columbia law professor Scott Hemphill; attorney Allen Grunes; Patrick Gottsch, chairman of Rural Media Group; Dave Schaeffer, founder Cogent Communications; and Craig Labovitz, president, DeepField Networks.

The Senate Judiciary Committee already held a hearing on the deal April 9.