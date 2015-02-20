House Government Oversight Wants Unredacted FCC Emails

The chairman of the House Government Oversight Committee wants FCC chairman Tom Wheeler to turn over unredacted copies of email exchanges with John Podesta, counselor to the President; Jeffrey Zients, director of the National Economic Council; and Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, and he wants them by no later than 5 p.m., Feb. 23.

That is according to a letter dated Feb. 20 to Wheeler from Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who heads the committee currently investigating the FCC's process in coming up with new Title II-based network neutrality rules, which were urged by the White House.

Chaffetz said two weeks ago that he was interested in hearing the FCC's side of the story, but also warned it to preserve a raft of documents in anticipation of a request for them from the committee.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.