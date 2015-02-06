House Oversight Committee Signals Investigation of Title II Order

Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), chairman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, is launching an investigation into whether the White House is exercising undue influence on the FCC, in particular on the development of the open Internet order, which was circulated to the other commissioners Feb. 5.

He wrote FCC chairman Tom Wheeler Friday signaling his concerns, pointing to a Wall Street Journal story on the White House's input on the net neutrality decision.

Chaffetz said he was interested in hearing the FCC's side of the story, but also warned it to preserve a raft of documents in anticipation of a request for them from the committee.

