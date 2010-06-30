House Communications Subcommittee Refers Accessibility Bill To Full Committee

The House Communications

Subcommittee on Wednesday approved a bill that would put additional disability

access requirements on broadcasters, cable operators, Web video streamers and

consumer electronics companies. But that approval came in part because both

Republicans and Democrats were assured more changes would be made to the bill.

It is a work in

progress, said subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.), who added that it

will reflect more changes when the bill is brought up in full committee in two

weeks. Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) wants

to get House approval of the bill by July 26, the 20th anniversary of the

Americans with Disabilities Act.

HR 3101, the 21st

Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act, would update communications

accessibility provisions in the 1996 Communications Act as well as apply them

to access to broadband.

During the Wednesday

markup at which the bill was favorably referred to the full committee on a

voice vote, various legislators, Republicans and Democrats, talked about issues

they still had with the legislation, which was itself a new draft of the bill,

reflecting changes from a version considered earlier this month in a hearing at

which some sparks flew.

Among the bill's key

points are: 1) requiring equipment for small-screen video devices to convey

closed captioning and emergency information, 2) requiring user interfaces for

viewing video on such devices be accessible, including an accessibility button

on remote controls, 3) reinstating FCC video description requirements for TV

programming (they were vacated by a D.C. court in 2002), applying closed

captioning requirements to the Internet, and requiring that video programming

convey emergency information to the visually impaired.

Among the changes to the

bill since it was first introduced is one that would give the FCC more

flexibility and power to determine how broadcast and cable operators would meet

a new congressional mandate that disability access to telecommunications

requirements be updated to reflect the rise of broadband and other

technologies.

In the previous version

of the bill, the FCC would have to require accessibility unless it would result

in an undue burden on equipment manufactures. That standard has been changed to

"unless it is not achievable," with achievable defined as "with

reasonable effort or expense."

The FCC would have the

job of determining whether that standard had been met, based on the nature and

cost, the impact on the manufacturer and distributor and the deployment of

new technologies, the manufacturer's financial resources, and "the type of

operations of the manufacturer or provider." Among the changes to the bill

that concerned some Republicans was allowing the FCC to expand the video

description requirement beyond the 50 hours per quarter the FCC had required

before those rules were struck down. Some Democrats, on the other hand, thought

the two years the FCC was given to implement new video description requirements

was too long.

A couple of Republicans

argued against giving the FCC what they saw as open-ended authority over

the accessibility updates. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) said the FCC needed more

direction than broad guidelines, and Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) alluded to

the issue of broadband authority--which centers on what powers Congress did or

did not give the FCC. She said that any authority should be explicit, with

plenty of congressional oversight, adding that Congress should not just

delegate items to the rulemaking process.

Ranking member Cliff

Stearns (R-Fla.) said he was concerned that the bill not stifle innovative

technologies like the iPhone. The Consumer Electronics Association, which has

major issues with the bill, has argued that under such access provisions like

mandatory buttons, the (sleek and buttonless) iPhone might never have made

it to market.

He is also concerned that the

mandates apply to every feature of every device, rather than, say, making all

those features available on only some of a product line.

Other issues with

the bill include whether the "operator financial resources" test for

achievability is based on total resources, or just those applied to the device

or service, and whether the FCC should have to report back to Congress before

deciding how many hours of video-described programming broadcast and cable

outlets have to provide.

An issue that concerned

several Democrats, including Waxman and the bill's chief sponsor, Ed

Markey (D-Mass.), was a change to the bill that applied video description

mandates in only the top 25 markets.

Markey, who thought the

two-year phase-in was unnecessarily lengthy, said it did not make sense

that the mandates would exclude millions of the blind because they lived

in New Orleans rather than Orlando or Nashville rather than New York.

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.)

pointed to another issue with the top 25 markets cut-off. He represents

Pittsburgh, market number 23, but only 40,000 people separate the DMA from the

26th largest market. If Nielsen moved one county in next year's map, or there

was population growth elsewhere combined with decline in Pittsburgh, his constituents

could lose the guarantee of video description. He said he was sure broadcasters

would continue to deliver the descriptions if that happened, but the FCC would

not have the power to enforce it.

Doyle also said he was

concerned that if the accessibility standard was only designed for digital

delivery, some small cable operators would be forced to upgrade.

Boucher said he would be

happy to work with Doyle and everyone else to get their issues resolved by markup

in the full committee.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association agrees with Boucher that the bill is, and should be, a

work in progress. It still has some issues with the bill.

"We appreciate the

changes that have been made to the bill and look forward to working with all

members of the committee as this legislation continues to move,"

said NCTA spokesman Brian Dietz. "We believe that further

improvements are needed if we are to be successful in developing targeted

legislation that focuses on reasonable, attainable goals in improving the

accessibility of communications services and equipment for persons with

disabilities."