'House of Cards’ Deals Broadband Traffic Bump

Netflix doesn’t report viewing data on a show-by-show basis, but a new report from bandwidth management firm Sandvine illustrates how the debut of season three of Netflix original House of Cards correlated into a traffic bump for at least one ISP over the weekend.

According to data gathered by Sandvine from an unnamed North American fixed network operator, traffic levels jumped between 10% to 15% on Friday and Saturday, and between 30% to 35% on Sunday, March 1, versus traffic levels seen during the prior week. The new season of House of Cards premiered on Friday, Feb. 27.

