Hopkins: Hulu Live TV Will Make Money

Hulu’s new live TV service is poised for profitability through its blend of channel packaging, premium VOD and advanced ad capabilities, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said Thursday on CNBC.

Hopkins said Hulu will make money on the new product when pressed on whether it can with a package that starts at about $40 per month for a lineup featuring 50-plus channels plus a baseline cloud DVR offering.

“Yeah, we can [make money],” Hopkins said. “When you put all that together, I think we’ve got something very powerful, economically, as well.”



