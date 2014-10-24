Home Is Where The Broadband Is: LRG

Thanks to the growth of LTE and WiFi broadband trends point toward wireless and mobility, but the vast majority of U.S. consumers take a broadband service at home, a new study shows.

Leichtman Research Group said 79% of U.S. homes now get a broadband Internet service that is delivered to the home, up from just 20% in 2004.

Broadband also accounts for 95% of all households with Internet service at home, up from 94% in 2013, 89% in 2009, and 33% in 2004.

