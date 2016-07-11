Home Run Derby Gets VR Treatment

Virtual reality company NextVR and Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) will offer baseball fans a VR option for the July 11 Home Run Derby in San Diego, the companies announced.

The VR experience of the Home Run Derby will be available on demand immediately following the event, with several VR cameras capturing field-level shots, along with an outfield camera to capture fan reactions. MLB.com analyst Mike Petriello will provide live audio commentary.

“MLBAM is a known innovator in sports technology and we are honored to work together as we continue to provide premier entertainment and sporting events in virtual reality,” said NextVR executive chairman Brad Allen, in a statement.

The VR version of the Home Run Derby will be available for free on the MLB channel of the NextVR platform and will be compatible with Gear VR headsets.