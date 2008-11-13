Trending

Hitwise: NBC.com Had Highest Traffic Of Network Web Sites

By

NBC had the top traffic among network Web sites for the week ending Nov. 8, according to monitoring service Hitwise.

NBC.com claimed a 29.39% share of visits to broadcast network Web sites, followed by PBS.org with 21.78%; ABC.go.com with 27.41%; CBS.com with 20.75%; Fox (an aggregation of several sties) at 13.32%; The CW with 8.35%; and MyNetworkTV at .78%..

The top show site was NBC's Deal Or No Deal (7.28%). Dancing With the Stars was second with 6.08% of traffic, up from third place the week before.

Rounding out the top five show sites were Heroes at 5.54%; America's Most Wanted at 4.84%, and The Office at 4.56%.

Hitwise bases its numbers on a sample of over 10 million Internet users.