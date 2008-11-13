Hitwise: NBC.com Had Highest Traffic Of Network Web Sites
NBC had the top traffic among network Web sites for the week ending Nov. 8, according to monitoring service Hitwise.
NBC.com claimed a 29.39% share of visits to broadcast network Web sites, followed by PBS.org with 21.78%; ABC.go.com with 27.41%; CBS.com with 20.75%; Fox (an aggregation of several sties) at 13.32%; The CW with 8.35%; and MyNetworkTV at .78%..
The top show site was NBC's Deal Or No Deal (7.28%). Dancing With the Stars was second with 6.08% of traffic, up from third place the week before.
Rounding out the top five show sites were Heroes at 5.54%; America's Most Wanted at 4.84%, and The Office at 4.56%.
Hitwise bases its numbers on a sample of over 10 million Internet users.
