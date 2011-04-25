Hitachi Inks Major HD Camera Sale With RAI

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe has concluded a major deal with the Italian public broadcaster RAI Television Corporation of Italy to supply HD television cameras for studios and facilities in RAI's TV centers throughout Italy.

The buy is part of a major upgrade to HD of RAI's studios and OB operations. By the time those upgrades are completed, the broadcaster will have acquired over 150 Hitachi SK-HD1000 studio and EFP cameras.

"We are privileged to be selected as partner to RAI, and we are delighted to have been awarded....this hotly contested contract and we look forward to successfully delivering state-of-the-art camera systems, based on the latest proven technological developments in HD," to RAI commented Masahiko Kato, general manager of Hitachi Kokusai's Global Business Division in a statement.

RAI made the purchase after extensive trials and tests of all the leading brands of high-end HD studio cameras, Hitachi reported, with image quality, efficiency and price being key considerations.

The Hitachi SK‐HD cameras are dockable HD TV cameras that allow multiple configurations as a result of their fiber optic, digital Triax cable and wireless transmission adapters as well as a choice of native 1080i or 720p CCD options.