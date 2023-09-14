Hit-Starved Netflix Waste No Time in Renewing 'One Piece' For Season 2

In 2022, Netflix had eight new, original English-language series draw more than 100 million hours of streaming in a single week on its global platform -- Inventing Anna, Vikings: Valhalla, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Sandman, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Watcher, Wednesday and Kaleidoscope.

So far in 2023, Netflix has had only two new series achieve that mark, spy thriller The Night Agent in March, and live-action manga adaptation One Piece, which has surpassed that benchmark each of the past two weeks.

So it wasn't surprising Thursday to see Netflix lock down One Piece for a second season.

“Two weeks after the launch, I just received some great news. Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward!," said Eiichiro Oda, creator, illustrator and executive producer of the original animated One Piece, who has worked with Netflix on the live-action adaptation.

Netflix said an episode count and premiere date for season 2 will be announced later.

One Piece generated 147.5 million hours of streaming and 19.3 million views on Netflix's measurable platform last week, ranking No. 1 in markets all over the world (but not in the U.S.).