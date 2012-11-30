Hit Record: 52% of U.S. Pay TV Subs Now Have a DVR

More than half of all pay TV households (52%) now have a

digital video recorder -- up from 49%

a year ago and roughly double over the last five years -- with higher DVR

penetration among telco and satellite subscribers than cable, according to

Leichtman Research Group.

The LRG survey found that 42% of cable subscribers have a

DVR, compared with 63% of satellite subscribers and 71% of telco TV subscribers.

Meanwhile, 4% of TV households that do not subscribe to a multichannel video

service said they have a DVR.

In addition, 43% of all DVR households now have DVR on more

than one TV set. Overall, about 20% of all TV households now have DVR on more

than one TV set, an increase from 6% five years ago.

