Hit Record: 52% of U.S. Pay TV Subs Now Have a DVR
More than half of all pay TV households (52%) now have a
digital video recorder -- up from 49%
a year ago and roughly double over the last five years -- with higher DVR
penetration among telco and satellite subscribers than cable, according to
Leichtman Research Group.
The LRG survey found that 42% of cable subscribers have a
DVR, compared with 63% of satellite subscribers and 71% of telco TV subscribers.
Meanwhile, 4% of TV households that do not subscribe to a multichannel video
service said they have a DVR.
In addition, 43% of all DVR households now have DVR on more
than one TV set. Overall, about 20% of all TV households now have DVR on more
than one TV set, an increase from 6% five years ago.
