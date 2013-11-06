History Plays on Xbox

A+E Networks’ History channel has launched its authenticated app on Xbox 360 game console where it will be available for Xbox Live Gold members.

The app gives authenticated users of the service access to full episodes as well as a variety of other content. Full episodes are offered for such series as Pawn Stars, Ax Men, American Pickers, Counting Cars, Mountain Men, and Modern Marvels.

The Xbox launch follows the channel's move to make its TV everywhere app available on the iOS, Android and Kindle Fire HD platforms. The apps have been downloaded nearly eight million times, the company reports.