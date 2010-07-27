History Enters 3D Orbit with DirecTV

Cable programmer History, a unit of

A&E Television Networks, will deliver its first stereoscopic 3D broadcast

this Friday, July 30, by airing a 3D version of the season five premiere

episode of its series, The Universe,

on pay-TV operator DirecTV.

History's 3D broadcast will be shown at

10 p.m. ET/PT on DirecTV's new 3D channel, "n3D", which is sponsored by

set-maker Panasonic. On the same day, DirecTV will also offer a 2D version of

this episode on The 101 Network.

The season five premiere of The Universe, titled "Seven Wonders of the Solar

System," was natively produced in 3D by Flight 33 Productions, which shot interviews

and B-roll with 3D camera rigs and generated the show's 3D animations in-house.

Technicolor provided stereoscopic encoding for the program. The show makes extensive use

of CGI graphics to visualize recent findings from the latest space probes and

examines various marvels of the universe including mountain ranges on Saturn's

rings and the famous red spot on Jupiter. It also includes what History describes

as the highest resolution images ever taken of the lava flow on Mars that might

indicate volcanic activity.

"Offering this programming in 3D will

enable our viewers to completely immerse their senses in the uncharted

landscape that makes up our solar system," said Derek Chang, EVP of content

strategy and development for DirecTV, in a statement. "This is the type of

programming that lends itself perfectly for 3D and still looks amazing in HD.

We are excited to be partnering with History as they embark on their first 3D

mission and look forward to continuing to deliver compelling 3D content to our

viewers."

"This is a great opportunity for

History to partner with DirecTV to showcase our hit series The Universe in 3D," added David Zagin, EVP of distribution for

AETN. "The 3D experience greatly enhances the graphics of The Universe and adds an exciting new element to History's

programming."