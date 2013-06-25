History Debuts Web Series Pegged to 'Counting Cars,' 'Swamp People'

History.com is launching two exclusive Web series on the site and on History apps that relate to History series Swamp People and Counting Cars.

The first series, Count's Kustoms After Hours, debuts Tuesday (June 25). It delves deeper into the lives of Counting Cars' Danny and the Count's Kustoms staff after the shop doors close - when, according to the network, their days are just getting started. In the premiere episode, "Roli Goes Hunting," viewers learn Grandpa and Shannon are avid hunters, but they aren't prepared for what happens when they take Roli out for his inaugural experience.

Swamp People After the Hunt will follow the lives of the swampers after the 30-day gator hunting season ends. It follows some of the most popular characters during their daily lives on and off the swamp. The premiere episode, "Bruce's Big Discovery" (Bruce tries to cash in on a strange rock he discovered in his backyard), debuts on Thursday, June 27. Swamp People's current season on History ends Thursday, July 18, at 10 p.m.

