History Channel Puts CES Attendees in Navy SEAL Shoes

History Channel will give Consumer Electronics Show attendees a taste of what it’s like to be a Navy SEAL, with a “Night Vision Ops Training” experience that involves tactical vests, night vision goggles and simulated combat missions.

The Jan. 5-8 event serves as a promotion for the Jan. 18 series premiere of SIX, an eight-episode action drama based on the members of Navy SEAL Team Six. Starring Walton Goggins (Vice Principals, The Hateful Eight), the series follows members of the Special Operations unit in both combat and in their personal lives.

The “Night Vision Ops Training,” being held outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, outfits attendees in real Navy SEAL gear (with Gen. III SEAL technology limited to those who bring a U.S. passport with them) and put in a pitch-black training area, where they’ll navigate obstacles, tackle visual challenges and take part in a simulated combat mission.

“The experience will push participants to navigate physical obstacles, visual challenges and simulated combat missions, giving them an authentic glimpse into life as a Navy SEAL,” History said in a statement.