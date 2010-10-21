History to Air PSAs Featuring Michelle Obama, Jill Biden
History has launched a nationwide PSA campaign in support of its
"Thank a Veteran at Work" initiative, including a spot featuring
First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the network announced
Thursday. The PSA will air on History and can also be seen on veterans.com
and serve.gov.
In addition to the PSA campaign, History is teaming up with the VA to
encourage companies and organizations to recognize veterans in the workplace
this fall as Veterans Day (Nov. 11) approaches.
"History is honored to have First Lady Michelle Obama and Second
Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with the VA, join us in spreading the word about our
Thank a Veteran at Work program," saidNancy Dubuc, president and general
manager of History and Lifetime Networks. "At History, we believe that
now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the brave men and women who
have sacrificed so much for our country. We believe that "Thank a Veteran
at Work" as well as its twin initiative, "Take a Veteran to School
Day," go a long way in helping all Americans give our veterans the thanks
and support they so richly deserve."
More information on the initiative can be found at veterans.com
and History's Web page.
