History to Air PSAs Featuring Michelle Obama, Jill Biden

History has launched a nationwide PSA campaign in support of its

"Thank a Veteran at Work" initiative, including a spot featuring

First Lady Michelle Obama and Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the network announced

Thursday. The PSA will air on History and can also be seen on veterans.com

and serve.gov.



In addition to the PSA campaign, History is teaming up with the VA to

encourage companies and organizations to recognize veterans in the workplace

this fall as Veterans Day (Nov. 11) approaches.

"History is honored to have First Lady Michelle Obama and Second

Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with the VA, join us in spreading the word about our

Thank a Veteran at Work program," saidNancy Dubuc, president and general

manager of History and Lifetime Networks. "At History, we believe that

now, more than ever, it is important to recognize the brave men and women who

have sacrificed so much for our country. We believe that "Thank a Veteran

at Work" as well as its twin initiative, "Take a Veteran to School

Day," go a long way in helping all Americans give our veterans the thanks

and support they so richly deserve."

More information on the initiative can be found at veterans.com

and History's Web page.