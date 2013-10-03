Hispanic TV Summit: To Tier or Not To Tier?

Executives at several top Hispanic networks said pigeon-holing channels by placing them in tiers, at Wednesday's Multichannel News/B&C Hispanic TV Summit.

Nuvo TV senior vice president of distribution and affiliate marketing Judi Lopez said her network is not on a tier - it is available to about 30 million homes on digital and expanded basic — but added that tiering has held back many other channels.

"Tiers are way of isolating costs," Lopez said. "They are prohibitive because they keep eyeballs away from great content."

As proof, she noted that Hispanic tiers have between 4 million and 4.5 million subscribers throughout the U.S., a range they have languished in for more than a decade. But Lopez added the tier structure does have one advantage for Hispanic networks - it gives them the incentive to break out.



