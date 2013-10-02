Hispanic TV Summit: Starcom Agencies Connect Messages in Myriad Ways

During an advertising keynote conversation, Lia Silkworth and Marla Skiko were asked "What's Next?" relative to traditional TV and digital media in the Hispanic advertising community.

Their response: continued customization as the proliferation of devices ensues unabated.

Skiko, executive vice president, director of digital innovation at SMG Multicultural, a unit of StarCom MediaVest Group, noted that the agency must remain innovative because Latinos are quick to adapt to technological advances.

Citing the "badge value" the group feels with being first to own new devices and their strong engagement in social media, "Hispanics spend an extra two to three hours per month with video on multiple screens," Skiko said during the Hispanic Summit, presented by Multichannel News and B&C. "That sets the stage for discussion and client opportunities...There are so many more ways to connect on relevant screens."



