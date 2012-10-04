Hispanic TV Summit: Millennials, Social Are Hot Marketing Targets

New York -- TV networks and operators want to boost their reach among younger Hispanic audiences, by stepping up social-media marketing and delivering more content across multiple platforms.

Hispanic marketers are strongly focused on Millennials, given that Latinos will represent 80% of the growth in 18-29 age group over the next few years, according to Karen Habib, Eclipse Marketing Services' director of Hispanic marketing and development.

"You need to adapt with an evolving business. The challenge is allocating budgets across an increasingly fragmented marketplace," said Habib, speaking on a panel of marketing executives at the Multichannel News/B&C Tenth Annual Hispanic Television Summit here Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.