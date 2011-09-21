Hispanic TV Summit: In Competitive Market, Content Still Rules

New

York -- In a time where the competition to not only attract new

consumers but also retain them is at a fever pitch, content will always be the X factor.

That

was according to the "Attracting Loyal Customers and Viewers: The Art

and Science of Acquisition, Retention and Tune-in Promotions" panel

moderated by Adrianna Waterson, VP of marketing & business

development at Horowitz Associates, during B&C/MCN's ninth annual Hispanic TV Summit here on Tuesday.

Laura

Dergal, VP, Univision On Demand, said a highly-competitive market

can actually be a good thing, because consumers can dictate what

they want, instead of the other way around. "We all need to look at this

as a huge opportunity to put the power in the hands of the consumer," Dergal said. "We're in a time for great diversification." Dergal later

explained that viewer empowerment is key to Univision's strategy.

Renata

Franco, senior manager of segmentation marketing at Cox Communications, said

this "new generation of consumers" is lot harder to engage with and get

a beat on. "It's the complexity of our audience that has changed," Franco said.

Karen Habib, director, Hispanic marketing & development, Eclipse Marketing (publisher of Nexos Latinos), added that satellite and telco services (such as Verizon

FiOS) have made it a "much more competitive landscape for everybody" as they woo potential customers with a variety of pricing options that are lower than cable's prices. But "offering good value" is the key to retaining customers, she said. Marisol

Martinez de Rodriguez, senior director, target marketing, Time Warner

Cable, echoed Habib, saying Time Warner focuses on

"giving our customers what they are passionate about."

Oscar

Madrid, director of multicultural marketing for Verizon, said the

difficulties his company faces when trying to get customers to switch to FiOS service, is that many consumers rely on their existing carrier for

multiple services (TV, Internet, phone).

"It's

not an easy sell to get people to pick up and move," Madrid said. He

stated that, while Hispanics who have FiOS like the service, Verizon has

yet to capitalize fully on that market. One way the company looks to do that is by transforming the FiOS website into a teaching tool. "The

digital space -- if we're not playing in that space today, we're not

going to win." Madrid said.

Habib

said she believes the best way to gain and retain customers is to make

sure what you offer has value. "You offer a product that's robust...at

competitive prices," she said. "Then you educate them on how to use

your products so they they derive the maximum value."

Franco explained another key to attracting and keeping viewers is to

differentiate the U.S. Hispanic market from the traditional

Spanish-speaking market, and said Cox tries to do that through marketing

and relating to the U.S Hispanic. "We are their friend," Franco said. "It's better to watch a Univision show on Cox."

She said that 25% of Cox's sub growth is emanating from the Hispanic market.

Hector

Placencia, senior director, DirecTV Mas and World Direct, sees

competition as a good thing. "You start to see the need for

[diversified] content," Placencia said, "but it has to be quality."

Martinez

de Rodriguez argued that in order to attract more Hispanic viewers, pay-TV providers should look no further than how other viewers are marketed.

"[The] Hispanic market is not brain surgery," she said. "We need to follow the same marketing principles we follow in

the general market."

"Young Latinos are more reformed, more discerning," Habib said. "They want value for their money."