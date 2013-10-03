Hispanic TV Summit: Big Events Drive Viewers, Sponsorship Revenue

Major sporting, music or entertainment events can drive viewership and sponsorship revenue to Hispanic networks, but executives at a panel discussion at Wednesday's Multichannel News/B&C Hispanic TV Summit said networks should plan well in advance to capitalize on tentpole events.

Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing, senior director, partnership marketing Alfonso Alanis-Cue said the success of an event also depends on home much excitement a network can create around it before it happens, adding his company created buzz on social media and online as well as traditional channels around World Cup qualifying matches to drive interest.

"From a content perspective, make it an exciting event and the audience will be there," Alanis-Cue said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.