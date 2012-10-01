Hispanic Chamber Says Spanish-Language Media Isn't Sharing in Ad Windfall

The Obama campaign has spent 9% of its local TV political ad

budget on Spanish-language media, more than twice as much as the Romney

campaign, but that is still only a combined 5%.

That is according to a study of spending in 10 states -- Arizona,

California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas and Virginia

-- released Monday by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from Kantar Media

local TV advertising data.

That is over the entire general election period starting

with the effective conclusion of the GOP primary campaign.

"[W]hile political advertising spending records are being

shattered," said Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the USHCC,

"neither political party is investing a comparable percentage of their

advertising dollars to reach these voters," adding: "The difference between

rhetoric and action is striking and, frankly, troubling."

The numbers are even lower for Senate races, where Democrats

have spent only 3% of their budgets on Spanish-language advertising, and

Republicans only 1%. On the House side, Democrats have spent about 12%, but

Republicans less than 1%, according to the Chamber.