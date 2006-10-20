Hip-Hop Hold 'em Opens Low

Hip-Hop Hold 'em, the TV Texas hold 'em game for hip-hoppers--from the production arm of mega-sports management company IMG--debuted to a .2 national syndicated rating for the week ended Oct. 8, 124th place among the 124 nationally rated syndicated shows.

The caveat is that it is only cleared in 46% of the country, which is a tough river to cross from the get-go. Another caveat is that it could have run up against baseball playoffs, which took a toll on many syndicated shows. It only aired in 17 markets, and many of those in late-night overnight time periods

The show takes the poker game Texas hold 'em, which has gained a following on ESPN, and transplants it to the world of hip-hop, with celebrities hosting games in their homes for friends, including athletes (IMG represents several), musicians and actors.

According to pokerlistings.com, hip-hoppers and others signed up to participate include DJ Clue, DJ Envy, Rhymefest, AZ, Pete Rock, radio personality Big Tigger, and boxer Jab Judah.