Hillary Clinton Leads in Latest National Poll
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by five percentage points (46% to 41%) among likely voters in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.
When the field is narrowed to registered voters, Clinton leads by 10 percentage points, 45% to 35%, suggesting the Democrats need to get out the vote.
The Washington Post-ABC News telephone poll was conducted Sept. 5-8 among 1,002 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Various polls last week showed Trump in a close race in swing states and even with an edge (45% to 43% nationally in a CNN-ORC poll).
That prompted the Trump campaign to send an email to supporters saying he was leading "crooked Hillary" by two percentage points and seeking contributions from $24 to $100-per person to "keep the momentum going."
Clinton and Trump square off in the first presidential debate Sept. 26.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.