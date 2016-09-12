Hillary Clinton Leads in Latest National Poll

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by five percentage points (46% to 41%) among likely voters in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

When the field is narrowed to registered voters, Clinton leads by 10 percentage points, 45% to 35%, suggesting the Democrats need to get out the vote.

The Washington Post-ABC News telephone poll was conducted Sept. 5-8 among 1,002 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Various polls last week showed Trump in a close race in swing states and even with an edge (45% to 43% nationally in a CNN-ORC poll).

That prompted the Trump campaign to send an email to supporters saying he was leading "crooked Hillary" by two percentage points and seeking contributions from $24 to $100-per person to "keep the momentum going."

Clinton and Trump square off in the first presidential debate Sept. 26.