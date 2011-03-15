HIGHTV To Launch New 3D Entertainment Channel

A new 3D channel is set to launch in Europe and Asia Pacific on April 4, 2011, with the launch of HIGHTV 3D feeds to those two regions. The 24-hour entertainment channel will feature a varied line-up of over 450 hours of dramas, comedies, lifestyle and fashion programming in 3D.

RRsat Global Communications Network will provide playout and uplink services for the 3D feeds to the Eurobird-9A satellite to Europe and over the MEASAT-3a satellite across Asia Pacific. Both channels will be distributed in MPEG-4 compression and DVB-S2 broadcast standard.

"HIGHTV aims to take 3D TV beyond the limited and local audiences it is currently geared towards," said Gwenael Flatres, head of business development, at HIGHTV in a statement. "By utilizing RRsat's state-of-the-art technological capabilities and wide reach of the RRsat Global Network, we are capable of taking 3D programming to a global market, entering a new chapter in TV history with 24 hours of non-repeating 3D programming, seven days a week."