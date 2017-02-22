High-End VR Platforms Struggling for Market Share

Low-end Google Cardboard viewers that work with smartphones continue to dominate the virtual reality headset market while higher-end VR products, like the Oculus Rift, are struggling to gain ground in the early going, a new report from Strategy Analytics found.

The research firm estimates that more than 30 million VR headsets have been shipped, as Cardboard viewers claimed a dominant 69% share by the end of 2016 but accounted for just 12% of revenue share.

The Samsung Gear VR headset, which is powered by Facebook-owned Oculus and works with compatible Samsung smartphones, held about 17% of the market through 2016 and 35% of revenue share. In January, Samsung said it had shipped more than 5 million Gear VR headsets.

The Oculus Rift, Sony PlayStation VR, and Steam-powered platforms like the HTC Vive, have had trouble gaining share. Daydream View, Google’s mobile VR headset, ended the year with a microscopic share of the market, but that product has only been available since Nov. 10, 2016.



