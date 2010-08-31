Hi-Def Fish Sweep Canada
By Glen Dickson
WFN: World Fishing Network, North America's
only 24-hour fishing and outdoor lifestyle network, announced that it has secured
new carriage deals with Canadian cable operators Rogers Cable and Videotron.
WFN HD, the network's separate high-definition offering, will
launch on Rogers Cable systems on September 2. The channel, which has been
available in the U.S. since 2008, will be available to Rogers Cable customers
on channel #542 as part of Rogers Sports Theme Package or as an a la carte
offering. The standard-def WFN will continue to be offered in SD on channel
#426. To celebrate the launch of WFN HD, Rogers Cable and WFN are offering
customers a free 30-day trial of WFN HD from October 1-30.
"In response to great viewer demand, we are delighted to bring WFN
HD to Rogers Cable subscribers," said Mark Rubinstein, President and CEO
of WFN. "Produced and broadcast in 100% native HD, WFN will be a visual
treat for our viewers."
WFN also announced that beginning on September 1, its
standard-definition network will now be available to Videotron customers in Montreal and the
surrounding areas. WFN will be offered to Videotron subscribers on channel #57
as part of the company's Custom, Mega and Sports Packages or as an a la carte
offering. To celebrate the launch of WFN, Videotron is offering a three-month
free preview of the network beginning on Sept. 1.
