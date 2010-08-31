Hi-Def Fish Sweep Canada

WFN: World Fishing Network, North America's

only 24-hour fishing and outdoor lifestyle network, announced that it has secured

new carriage deals with Canadian cable operators Rogers Cable and Videotron.

WFN HD, the network's separate high-definition offering, will

launch on Rogers Cable systems on September 2. The channel, which has been

available in the U.S. since 2008, will be available to Rogers Cable customers

on channel #542 as part of Rogers Sports Theme Package or as an a la carte

offering. The standard-def WFN will continue to be offered in SD on channel

#426. To celebrate the launch of WFN HD, Rogers Cable and WFN are offering

customers a free 30-day trial of WFN HD from October 1-30.

"In response to great viewer demand, we are delighted to bring WFN

HD to Rogers Cable subscribers," said Mark Rubinstein, President and CEO

of WFN. "Produced and broadcast in 100% native HD, WFN will be a visual

treat for our viewers."

WFN also announced that beginning on September 1, its

standard-definition network will now be available to Videotron customers in Montreal and the

surrounding areas. WFN will be offered to Videotron subscribers on channel #57

as part of the company's Custom, Mega and Sports Packages or as an a la carte

offering. To celebrate the launch of WFN, Videotron is offering a three-month

free preview of the network beginning on Sept. 1.