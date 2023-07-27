HGTV Orders More ‘The Flipping El Moussas’

HGTV has picked up an expanded second season of The Flipping El Moussas, featuring the real estate couple Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. There will be 14 60-minute episodes and the season is scheduled to start in early 2024.

Season two will see the couple face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, HGTV teases, including welcoming a baby and sorting out the tumultuous Southern California real estate market. “Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy,” HGTV said.

Tarek El Moussa is on the HGTV show Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and was one of the hosts on Flip or Flop, with then-wife Christina. Heather Rae El Moussa is a model and influencer.

“The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” HGTV head of content Loren Ruch said. “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.”

The Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions Inc.