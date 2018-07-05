HGTV Gives Itself TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 1).

HGTV not only tops our chart with a multi-series promo that racked up just over a quarter billion TV ad impressions in one week, it also grabs third place for its Flip or Flop promo. While the network sizzle spot serves up the warm fuzzies, the Flip or Flop ad plays up the drama between the show’s recently divorced stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa.

Meanwhile, a promo for the second season of FX’s drug-world saga Snowfall repeats at No. 2, and CBS closes out our ranking with TKO: Total Knock Out and Big Brother.

Notably, HGTV’s multi-series promo scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).