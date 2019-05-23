HGTV Gives ‘Christina on the Coast’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 19).

On the strength of nearly a quarter billion TV ad impressions, HGTV’s promo for Flip or Flop spin-off Christina on the Coast takes our top spot — plus the network takes fourth place to promote Good Bones. TNT also makes a double showing, with promos for Animal Kingdom at third and Claws at fifth.

The only traditional broadcaster to crack our top five: CBS, which takes second place for new action-adventure series Blood & Treasure.

Notably, Animal Kingdom earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).