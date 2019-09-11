HGTV Gives ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 8).

On the strength of 479.1 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation is the most-promoted show in our ranking. But the rest of our top five is dominated by a pair of traditional broadcasters eager to hype their fall line-ups.

Fox promotes returning series The Masked Singer and 9-1-1 in second and fifth, respectively, plus new crime drama Prodigal Son in third place. And ABC lands at fourth to plug Stumptown, another new crime drama (based on the graphic novels of the same name).