Herring's OAN, AWE Channels Gain DirecTV Slots

Herring Networks outlets One America News Network (OAN) and A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE) launched Wednesday on AT&T-owned DirecTV and the streaming service DirecTV Now, the programmer said in a release.

The launch comes about a year after the programmer sued AT&T—which carried OAN and AWE on U-verse TV before and after buying DirecTV—over failure to win carriage on DirecTV.

At the time, AT&T described the lawsuit as baseless and a negotiating tactic, saying "we have offered to carry both channels on DirecTV at reasonable, market-based terms" but Herring wanted to "negotiate a slanted deal.” Herring in the suit complained that AT&T had a habit of "bullying independent and diverse sources of programming."

