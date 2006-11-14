Heroes Help Peacock Hit No. 1

NBC's Heroes was the highest-rated show in the key 18-49 demo on Monday night, scoring a 6.5 rating/16 share from 9-10 and helping boost the Peacock to No. 1 status. NBC also won the 8-9 time slot with Deal or No Deal (5.5/14). Its Studio 60, which last week got a full-season renewal despite its disappointing ratings, was second from 10-11, with a 3.2/8. Overall, NBC scored a 5.1/13.

At No. 2 was CBS for its lineup of sitcoms and CSI: Miami (No. 1 from 10-11 with a 6.2/16).

Fox was in third place with a 3.5/9 for Prison Break and a rerun of House.

ABC came in at No. 4 with a 2.8/7 for Wife Swap, The Bachelor, and What About Brian, which was also got a full-season order last week (it dipped quite a bit from its Bachelor lead-in, though, only earning a 2.5/6 to Bachelor's 3.4/8).

The CW was in fifth with a 1.2/3 for its sitcom lineup.