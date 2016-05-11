Here TV Launches SVOD Service on Amazon Prime

Here TV, the premium LGBT television network, has launched a subscription OTT service for Amazon Prime Video subs that sells for $7.99 per month following a 14-day free trial.

Titles from Here TV’s library offered via the SVOD service for Amazon Prime members include the network’s first original comedy series, From Here On Out; vampire thriller The Lair; and Modd Couples, an original game show hosted by David Millbern. Subs will also get access to films such as Departures and documentaries that include 30 Years From Here, A World of Dreams: Voices from the OUT100.

Here TV joins a growing number of OTT providers to join Amazon’s Streaming Partners Program, a service launched late last yearthat handles elements such as subscriber acquisition, billing (using the subscriber’s credit cards that are on file with Amazon), customer service, content delivery via Amazon’s streaming infrastructure, and device compatibility management.

