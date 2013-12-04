Hearst Television Will Deploy Bitcentral's Oasis

Hearst Television Inc. has selected Bitcentral's Oasis to manage and archive its news content, reports Rick Young, VP of sales and product strategy at Bitcentral.

Hearst had previously deployed Bitcentral Precis at its news producing stations and is planning to complete the group-wide deployment at more than two dozen news-producing stations by the end of the first quarter of 2014.

"Oasis and Wellspring provide the perfect solution for our needs," said Joe Addalia, director of technology projects at Hearst Television in a statement. "We know our valuable news product is safe while providing the professionals in our newsrooms immediate access all from within their newsroom computer systems (ENPS) or even from the field. Content is always secured but, as important, it is always available when news breaks."

Bitcentral's Wellspring allows stories to be automatically sent to the cloud so that the assets are protected and that journalists working from any location have immediate access to all current and archived stories at any given moment.