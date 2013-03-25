Hearst Television Selects TVUPack

TVU Networks has announced that Hearst

Television has signed a deal to deploy TVUPack mobile 3G/4G/LTE cellular uplink

solutions at 29 stations in 22 states.

The

companies also noted that in the coming months, the station group will deploy

the complete suite of TVUPack solutions as part of a plan to dramatically

expand Hearst's ENG capabilities and deliver live video from more locations.

"TVUPack

is a powerful, proven technology that will enable all Hearst stations to expand

the way they broadcast news and deliver more compelling live video to viewers

than ever before," noted Edward Martin Faubell, VP of engineering, Hearst

Television in a statement explaining the agreement. "TVU is a valued technology

partner for Hearst and we look forward to using TVU solutions to push the

boundaries of what is possible with live newsgathering and IP video

distribution."