Hearst Television Selects TVUPack
TVU Networks has announced that Hearst
Television has signed a deal to deploy TVUPack mobile 3G/4G/LTE cellular uplink
solutions at 29 stations in 22 states.
The
companies also noted that in the coming months, the station group will deploy
the complete suite of TVUPack solutions as part of a plan to dramatically
expand Hearst's ENG capabilities and deliver live video from more locations.
"TVUPack
is a powerful, proven technology that will enable all Hearst stations to expand
the way they broadcast news and deliver more compelling live video to viewers
than ever before," noted Edward Martin Faubell, VP of engineering, Hearst
Television in a statement explaining the agreement. "TVU is a valued technology
partner for Hearst and we look forward to using TVU solutions to push the
boundaries of what is possible with live newsgathering and IP video
distribution."
